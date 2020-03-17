Rakesh Roshan Angry Over 'Corona Pyaar Hai' Film Title, Calls Producer 'Immature'

While the film industry in India sweats it out financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some producers seem positioned to profit from the outbreak.

For instance, Eros International has already registered movie title Corona Pyaar Hai with IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association), TOI reported. According to the report, the script of the film is being fine-tuned now. Notably, the title appears to be inspired by Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai.

However, it has not gotten down well with director Rakesh Roshan, who helmed the 2000 romance drama.

Speaking to Mid-day, Roshan said, “It’s a mockery of the situation that the world is combating. It’s childish and immature to do such a thing at this time. We should ignore these people as they are not thinking straight.”

“There is no similarity between the two films. Even with regard to the names, their title Corona Pyaar Hai has a different meaning to it. So, I cannot do anything about it,” he further added. The title was registered by Eros International with the Indian Film and Television Producers Council last week, as reported by Mid-day.

Kaho Na... Pyaar Hai is a romantic drama, starring Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel. Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Monish Behl, Dalip Tahil, Satish Shah and others played pivotal roles. The film was considered to be a super-hit and still remains one of the most talked-about films which launched Hrithik into fame. It was released in January 14, 2000.

Follow @News18Movies for more

