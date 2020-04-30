MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rakesh Roshan Feels Lonely After His Friend Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

Rakesh Roshan Feels Lonely After His Friend Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

Rakesh Roshan took to his social media with a heavy heart and uploaded a throwback image featuring himself alongside some renowned Bollywood veterans in the frame namely, Randhir Kapoor, Jeetendra and late Rishi Kapoor.

Share this:

Filmmaker-producer Rakesh Roshan is one of the million people lamenting the loss of late actor Rishi Kapoor.

With a heavy heart, the 70-year-old took to his social media and uploaded a rare image featuring himself alongside some renowned Bollywood veterans in the frame namely, Randhir Kapoor, Jeetendra, and late Rishi Kapoor.

Rakesh Roshan wrote alongside, “Rishi left us... Chintu gone... feeling lonely, God give strength(sic.)”

Fighting his tears, the Krrish maker told Hindustan Times, “I am not at all. How can I be? I lost my friend. It is too early to even think of my memories with him, I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news. I can’t believe that he is not with us. I am feeling very, very lonely, He was my friend. I don’t know what to say”.

Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor worked together in many films during the 80s and 90s. They have co-starred in a few films including Khel Khel Mein (1975), Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979) and Aap Ke Deewane (1980). Rakesh had produced Rishi’s 1997 film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha and Karobaar: The Business of Love (2000).

Fondly referred to as ‘Chintu’ among close friends and colleagues, Rishi was one of the most respected performers in Hindi cinema. The 67-year-old passed away after a long battle with cancer in Mumbai on April 30 and is survived by wife, Neetu and children, Ranbir and Ridhima.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    23,651

    +669*  

  • Total Confirmed

    33,050

    +1,263*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,325

    +528*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,074

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 30 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,993,529

    +12,775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,193,886

    +36,427*

  • Cured/Discharged

    972,719

    +15,625*  

  • Total DEATHS

    227,638

    +8,027*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres