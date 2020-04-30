Rakesh Roshan Feels Lonely After His Friend Rishi Kapoor’s Demise

Filmmaker-producer Rakesh Roshan is one of the million people lamenting the loss of late actor Rishi Kapoor.

With a heavy heart, the 70-year-old took to his social media and uploaded a rare image featuring himself alongside some renowned Bollywood veterans in the frame namely, Randhir Kapoor, Jeetendra, and late Rishi Kapoor.

Rakesh Roshan wrote alongside, “Rishi left us... Chintu gone... feeling lonely, God give strength(sic.)”

Fighting his tears, the Krrish maker told Hindustan Times, “I am not at all. How can I be? I lost my friend. It is too early to even think of my memories with him, I am still not being able to get over the shock of the news. I can’t believe that he is not with us. I am feeling very, very lonely, He was my friend. I don’t know what to say”.

Rakesh Roshan and Rishi Kapoor worked together in many films during the 80s and 90s. They have co-starred in a few films including Khel Khel Mein (1975), Jhoota Kahin Ka (1979) and Aap Ke Deewane (1980). Rakesh had produced Rishi’s 1997 film Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha and Karobaar: The Business of Love (2000).

Fondly referred to as ‘Chintu’ among close friends and colleagues, Rishi was one of the most respected performers in Hindi cinema. The 67-year-old passed away after a long battle with cancer in Mumbai on April 30 and is survived by wife, Neetu and children, Ranbir and Ridhima.

