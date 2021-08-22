Rakesh Roshan Reveals the Impact of Fitness and Positive Attitude in Battling Cancer

At 71, Rakesh Roshan shows no signs of slowing down. The actor-filmmaker’s fitness regime and workout sessions can make any youngster look unfit. Back in 2018, he was diagnosed with cancer. Self admittedly, the veteran star has his healthy body to thank for his recovery.

Speaking to Hindustan Times recently, Rakesh recounted that after his treatment he would not even be able to lift a five pound dumbbell.

He shared, “I started with books and now I am lifting 40 kilos. That is proof that it is all in the mind.” Adding that he was determined to get his fitness game back after that. So he did with some help from his already fit body.

Interestingly, Rakesh’s stint with fitness started long back before his cancer diagnosis. Ever since he was in school, he was aware of maintaining his health and fitness. Recalling those days, he shared that they had rigorous training at school and he played all the sports and was very good. Rakesh said that it became a part of my life automatically and he has been working out ever since. He pointed out, “Look at me, I am still working out with the same interest and same keenness.”

Rakesh strongly opposes the fitness and health norms associated with age. “It is all in the mind,” he said. If the mind is set to look after health, nothing can stop. Affirmatively, he said that it is something that we have in our own hands.

Routine, said Rakesh is important to be set and religiously followed. Breaking down his regime, he explained, that in the morning, he does yoga for one hour, all breathing exercises, and then he walks for one hour, covering 4 to 5 kilometers. Post that, he works out at the gym with his trainer for one and half hours. In the evening, he also swims for 45 minutes.

To his fellow senior citizens, Rakesh gave a tip saying, “The more fit you are, the more you can work and the more positive you become. The negative thoughts go away, you enjoy what you love and what you do.”

