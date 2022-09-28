Rakesh Roshan Reviews Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan Starrer Vikram Vedha, Says ‘As a Director…’

The release of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is just around the corner and the makers of the film have left no stone unturned to promote the neo-noir action thriller to the masses. Just days ahead of the film’s release, Hrithik Roshan’s father and film director Rakesh Roshan reviewed the South remake and the filmmaker believes it’s going to be a blockbuster.

According to Rakesh Roshan, both Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik have justified their roles with their acting prowess. The director shares that if any one of the two would have had a slight imbalance in their performance, it would have diminished the movie’s impact.

As per a report by Mid-Day, he said, “As Hrithik’s father, I may sound biased. But as a director, I can tell you that Saif and Hrithik are on par with each other in the film. If there was a slight imbalance in their performances, the movie wouldn’t have worked.” During the same interaction, Roshan also shed light on the trend of South remakes in Bollywood. Notably, Vikram Vedha is the remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. The original version was directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, who also helmed the Hindi remake.

If the report is to be believed, then Rakesh Roshan feels that Pushkar-Gayathri has given a distinct identity to the upcoming film, which is way different from the original version. Rakesh Roshan, who has seen the original version of Vikram Vedha, asserts that the forthcoming movie has a series of elements and sequences that makes it entirely new but it also retains the essence of the original film. Roshan believes it all depends on the magic of the director.

He continued, “I had seen the Tamil Vikram Vedha before. After I watched Hrithik and Saif’s movie, I didn’t feel it was a remake. The directors have changed some sequences and added elements to make it a new film altogether while retaining its essence. There are many Hollywood remakes, too, but how a director presents the film matters.”

After watching the remake, Rakesh Roshan revealed that he hugged the directors to appreciate their work. Meanwhile, he also texted Saif Ali Khan saying that the movie would have been incomplete without him. The upcoming actioner revolves around the life of a police inspector, Vikram, whose aim is to catch and execute gangster Vedha. However, when Vedha surrenders himself, Vikram begins to contemplate the real meaning of good and evil. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha also feature Rohit Saraf and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The film will hit the big screens on September 30, 2022.

