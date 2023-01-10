Rakesh Roshan Wishes 'My Coolest Sun' Hrithik Roshan on His 49th Birthday, Posts Unseen Pic

Rakesh Roshan’s birthday post for his son Hrithik Roshan has our hearts. Hrithik Roshan today is celebrating his 49th birthday. To start his day on a special note, his father Rakesh Roshan, uploaded a stunning capture with him. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen twinning in their cool black leather jackets. While the picture itself is worth a thousand words, Rakesh Roshan’s note for Hrithik is just unmissable. He wrote, “Duggu, Happy Birthday my coolest Sun. keep spreading your warmth and shine always. Blessings and Love.” (sic)

Soon after he shared the post, fans bombarded the comment section with best wishes for the actor. “Happy birthday my childhood hero my all time favourite,” a fan wrote. “Amazing photo of two amazing men,” complimented a social media user. Meanwhile, Twitter is also buzzing with birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan from his fans and friends from the film industry.

Hrithik Roshan’s versatility, exceptional acting chops, effortless dance moves and onscreen charm, have impressed fans right from the release of his debut film, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. Despite all the ups and lows, Hrithik Roshan continues to excel in his field. The father-son duo has also worked on-screen in India’s first and perhaps only superhero franchise, Krrish. The Krrish franchise has been a smashing hit among the masses. The fourth part of the movie was officially confirmed in 2021, and fans have been eagerly waiting to see Hrithik Roshan in the next part of the superhero saga. As per the reports, the fourth part will start right where Krrish 3 ended.

On the 15th anniversary of Krrish, the actor posted a short video on Instagram and confirmed that he was working on the new installement. “The past is done. Let’s see what the future brings. Krrish4,” the text along with the video read. Meanwhile, Hrithik is gearing up for Siddharth Anand’s film Fighter, which will also feature Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in crucial roles.

