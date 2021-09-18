Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra calls Manoj Bajpayee ‘One of Biggest International Stars’

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who had teamed up with actor Manoj Bajpayee for his directorial debut Aks in 2001, has recently called the 52-year-old actor one of the “biggest international stars” of today. Rakeysh believes the Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man has added to Manoj’s already wide mass appeal. While interacting with the media during the Times LitFest, the 58-year-old filmmaker also said that TV became of prime importance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rakeysh also praised Manoj for being true to his art form. “Look at the resilience of Manoj Bajpayee. He never gave up on what he believed in, which was himself and his art form,” he was quoted as saying by E Times.

While talking about the breakout stars of the digital platform, the filmmaker also highlighted actress Shefali Shah’s performance in the Netflix crime drama - Delhi Crime. The show was based on the police investigation into the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case. Shefali played the role of a Deputy Commissioner of Police who was in-charge of the case.

Even though Rakeysh admitted to TV’s resurgent popularity during the pandemic, the filmmaker felt nothing has changed even after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. “You witnessed the Bengal election, nothing changed. Now, look at Ganpati celebrations, nothing has changed. I had friends who invited me for the marriage of their kids, nothing changed,” he quipped while seemingly referring to the gross violations of Covid-19 rules.

After not so favourable reviews to Aks, Rakeysh came back with his second film - Rang De Basanti - after five years. The 2006 film featured an ensemble cast including Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Soha Ali Khan among others.

He went on to win the Filmfare award for Best Director for Rang De Basanti which also received the Best Film award.

The 58-year-old then went on to direct movies like Delhi-6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and most recently Toofan.

