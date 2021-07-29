Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Recalls When Aamir Khan Helped Him Complete Rang De Basanti on Time

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming autobiography, The Stranger In The Mirror has some compelling and humorous anecdotes. One of those tells the story of how Aamir Khan helped the director finish his film Rang De Basanti within the deadline. He revealed that Khan had said he would increase his remuneration if the film got delayed. He also called the actor a ‘visionary’ in his book.

“Aamir is a visionary and understands everything that is going wrong or right with the creative process. Sometimes, tough decisions like ‘let’s shoot for 10 more days’ became easy because Aamir backed the need to do it. Also, he had no ego about whose scene it was. If the scene belonged to the other boys, he would happily stay in the background because the film’s narrative was the Bible that could not be tampered with. Aamir’s cinematic understanding remains unparalleled in our industry. Without his nod, RDB would have been another dreamer’s script gathering the dust of apathy and inertia," The Quint quoted an excerpt.

Talking of the clause Khan had added, the excerpt further read, “While signing on the dotted line, Aamir included a clause, which was the reason I ended up making the movie on time in the first place. Here’s an example: ‘If my fee is 4 crore and you don’t pay me on time, then you’ll have to pay me 8 crore for defaulting,’ he had said. I had never even seen 8 crores till then."

