Rakhee Turns Shah Rukh Khan's Bengali Teacher at KIFF Inauguration

An abiding moment of the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival inauguration on Friday would remain the on-stage interactions between Bollywood 'Badshah' Shah Rukh Khan and yesteryear's heroine Rakhee - the mother-son duo of the 1993 hit movie 'Baazigar' - which not only struck an emotional chord among the public but also gave some priceless moments of fun.

Rakhee, who is a Bengali, was seen teaching some Bengali words to King Khan. She chose Rabindranath Tagore's evergreen song 'O Amar Desher Mati, Tomar pore thekai matha' (o my country's soil, I bow my head to you).

Rakhi was seen loudly pronouncing each of the words, and asking Shah Rukh to repeat them. SRK duly obliged.

Once the lesson was over, Rakhee hugged Shah Rukh, turning highly emotional.

SRK, however, said he had no clue what all he had said.

"I have no idea what I have said. When I was doing 'Baazigar' with Rakheeji, and now... We've worked together in Baazigar. For me, it's just an excuse to stand close to the most beautiful woman in the world, so, thank you very much Rakhee ji," said Shah Rukh.

