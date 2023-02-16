Rakhi Sawant has levelled fresh allegations against her husband Adil Khan Durrani. The Bigg Boss fame has now accused Khan of consuming drugs. She was talking to a media portal on Thursday when she claimed the same and added that all proofs have also been submitted to the cops.

“Lete the. Police ke pass saare proof hai. Unhone (Adil) liye hai. Packets aate hai jisse paanch din tak power rehta hai. Pata nahi mujhe voh kya hota hai (He used to take drugs. Proof is with police. Adil used to consume drugs. He used to take some packets which used to keep him charged for five days. I don’t know what those packets were)," Rakhi told Instant Bollywood.

Rakhi Sawant was also joined by Sherlyn Chopra who also added that she wants to kick Adil. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani have been making headlines for a long time now. The latter was picked up from her residence and was arrested on February 7. Ever since his arrest, Rakhi has levelled several allegations against him. Earlier, she accused her husband of being involved in several extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill her saying ‘truck se kuchalwa dunga’.

Recently, the 44-year-old actress also claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them. “Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," Rakhi told E-times.

Meanwhile, Adil is currently in police custody. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rakhi mentioned that she is hopeful to get justice. “I am hoping to win. I am thankful to the judge. I am getting justice. The case will be heard in court tomorrow. Adil will be brought to the court from Arthur road jail too)," Rakhi said and added, “Jooth haarega aur sach jeetega. Mera vishwas hai (Truth will win and that is my belief)."

Read all the Latest Movies News here