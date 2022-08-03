Rakhi Sawant Alleges Her Beau Adil Gets Death Threats From Bishnoi Gang: 'Pyaar Karna Gunah Hai?'

Rakhi Sawant has been dating Adil Khan Durrani for quite some time now. The actress is often spotted with her beau by the paparazzi and never shies away to depict her love for him publicly. However, in a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi Sawant alleged that her boyfriend Adil has been getting death threats. She claimed that the alleged threats are from the Bishnoi gang. The Bigg Boss 15 fame also sent the gang a stern warning and asked them not to hurt Adil.

“We will kill you. A threat from Bishnoi group. Stay away from Rakhi Sawant,” the message that Rakhi allegedly received from a person named Daud Hassan read.

Talking to the paparazzi about the same, Rakhi said, “We both love each other. What have we done to you? Why are you threatening us? Adil is my love. I cannot live without him. If something happens to my Adil…”

“Stop threatening him. You’ll have to finish me first. Why will you kill me? Is loving somebody a crime? Have you not loved anybody ever? Nothing should happen to my Adil. Take this seriously. What does this mean? You are my brothers. Help sister in building her house, don’t destroy it,” she added.

Interestingly, this comes just a day after Rakhi Sawant asked Salman Khan not to worry over death threats and mentioned that she has been praying for the actor day and night. “I am very happy. I have to tell him, ‘Salman sir, you don’t take tension, nothing will happen’. He has the blessings of the whole nation and I also pray for him day and night,” she said as quoted by Koimoi.com.

“If the need arises, I am ready to be Salman Khan’s bodyguard. If he is walking here, I’ll walk in front of him. If anyone shoots, the bullet will hit me… it won’t hit bhai,” she added.

