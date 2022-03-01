Rakhi Sawant and Her Ex-Husband Ritesh Gets Into Ugly War, Latter Threatens Her Saying 'Aisi Band Bajegi Ke...'

Rakhi Sawant and her former husband Ritesh parted ways soon after coming out from Bigg Boss 15 house. Days after, Rakhi revealed that her ex-husband was also approached for the reality show Lock Upp. However, during a recent conversation with the paparazzi, Rakhi claimed that even though Ritesh was offered a big amount for Lock Upp, he decided not to participate.

“Woh kehta hai ki mein apna business chhodke nahi jaunga. Ek baar mein pachtaya hun Bigg Boss mein jaake.. Toh usko itne offer kiye meri band bajane ka… are mera ex-husband ho ya tax husband, koi meri band nahi baja sakta. Main apni band khud hi baja sakti hu (He says that he will not leave his business to participate in the show. He regrets participating in Bigg Boss. He was offered a big amount to teach me a lesson. Either it is my ex-husband or tax husband, nobody can teach me a lesson)," Rakhi said.

However, this left Ritesh furious. Soon after, he took to social media and dropped a picture of Rakhi Sawant. “Rakhi je a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko bigboss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha ,yaad hoga. So just chill!! (A simple suggestion for you Rakhi. Pray that I do not participate in any reality show along with you. Otherwise, I’ll teach you a lesson. What happened in Bigg Boss 15, you must remember)," he wrote.

Rakhi Sawant was also quick to comment on Ritesh’s post. “Stop your drama," she wrote. To this, Ritesh replied saying, “@rakhisawant2511 you are the drama queen."

In another comment, Rakhi Sawant also asked Ritesh not to use her picture, to which he replied, “madam aap mera name use karna band karo and Mai aapka pics use karna band karunga. I wish ke kisi game show me aap milo tab batatu hu aapko. Band kisiki bajti hai pata lagega (Madam, you stop using my name, I’ll stop using your picture. I wish me meet in some game show, I’ll teach you a lesson)."

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant had announced separation from her husband Ritesh on February 13. Back then, she shared a statement on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” the statement read.

