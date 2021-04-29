Rakhi Sawant Asks Kangana Ranaut to Help India Procure Oxygen Cylinders

Rakhi Sawant is hogging the spotlight after her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She has been followed by paparazzi now and then and leaves no stone unturned to amuse people. Recently, when she was papped by shutterbugs, taking a dig at Kangana she asks the actress to help the nation by procuring oxygen cylinders.

In the video posted on social media, Rakhi was spotted wearing a double mask and carrying various hand sanitizers considering the ongoing pandemic. In the video, the actress was seen spraying sanitizer in the air before interacting with the paparazzi. She was seen schooling the photographers to be extra cautious of coronavirus. Rakhi urged them to take necessary precautions to ensure their and their families' safety amid the crises.

As the actress was about to leave, she was asked to give her take on Kangana’s remark on the ongoing situation. She was told that Kangana had said that the country’s condition is not good.

Taking a jibe at the actress, Rakhi in her innate style remarked, "Nahi mil raha? Oh ho! Kangana ji aap desh ki sewa kijiye na, please. Itne karodo rupayee aapke paas hai, oxygen khareediye, aur logo mein bantiye, hum toh yehi kar rahe hai (It is unavailable? Oh ho! Kangana, please serve the nation. You have so much money, buy oxygen and distribute it among people)." Rakhi asked Kangana to help in procuring oxygen cylinders and distributing them among masses like her and others who are doing their bit instead of commenting on the situation.

As the nation is grappling with the ongoing crises and the disrupted healthcare infrastructure, many renowned personalities have come forward to make these resources available. Apart from donating money, generating leads about oxygen cylinders and vacant hospital beds, several Bollywood celebs are using the social platform to help many in distress. Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu and Priyanka Chopra are among others.

