Rakhi Sawant Asks Salman Khan Not To Worry Amid Death Threats: 'I Pray For Him Day and Night'

Salman Khan has been making headlines for a long time now, not just for his upcoming movies but also for the death threats that the actor has been facing. Amid all this, Rakhi Sawant has asked the superstar not to worry. During her recent interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi mentioned that she has been praying for Salman Khan day and night.

“I am very happy. I have to tell him, ‘Salman sir, you don’t take tension, nothing will happen’. He has the blessings of the whole nation and I also pray for him day and night,” she said as quoted by Koimoi.com.

The actress further said that she is ready to turn Salman Khan’s bodyguard if needed. “If the need arises, I am ready to be Salman Khan’s bodyguard. If he is walking here, I’ll walk in front of him. If anyone shoots, the bullet will hit me… it won’t hit bhai,” she added.

For the unversed, Salman Khan and his father received an anonymous letter last month that threatened to kill them. Following this, an FIR was then filed against an unknown person, and security was also been beefed up outside the actor’s residence in Mumbai. Recently, the Tiger 3 actor also received an arms license that he had applied for self-protection.

While the case is under investigation, Lawrence Bishnoi’s name has emerged as the prime suspect. Salman was on the radar of Lawrence Bishnoi even in 2018 when one of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The film will hit theatres in April next year. Apart from this, the actor has also been working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali which also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill. Apart from these, Salman’s No Entry 2 is also likely to go on floors by this year-end. Besides this, he will also be making a special appearance in Chiranjeevi’s Godfather.

