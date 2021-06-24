Rakhi Sawant Blurts Out Name Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner

Rakhi Sawant has been creating a huge buzz since her new song titled Dream Mein Entry released on June 18 on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel. The music video is getting a good response and has crossed more than 4 million views and 2 lakh likes. On Wednesday, when she was spotted outside a gym, paparazzi surrounded her. During her interaction, she talked about the success of her latest track and Season 11 of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

However, even before the show begins airing on television, the diva seemingly revealed the winner of Season 11.

When a photographer asked her about the reality show, she asked has everyone returned. She then welcomed everyone by taking the names of Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari. When the phtographers prompted her with the names of the contestants, she took the name of actor Arjun Bijlani and confirmed if he has won. She then answered herself that he has won the upcoming season. She then added that she has never been to Cape Town in South Africa where the adventure reality show was shot.

Rakhi Sawant’s statement clearly indicates that Arjun is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. However, it has not been officially confirmed yet.

Several contestants, including Varun Sood, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen and Rahul, returned to Mumbai on Tuesday night after 42 days of rigorous shooting. Actress Nikki Tamboli, who was one of the participants, had returned to India earlier. In an interview, she had revealed that due to difficulties in her personal life she could not deliver her best on the show. She had left for the South African capital just two days after her brother succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

Some reports suggest that apart from Arjun, Varun, Vishal, Divyanka and Shweta are the top five finalists of Rohit Shetty show.

