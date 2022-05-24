Rakhi Sawant, Boyfriend Adil Durrani Pose for Paparazzi Before Jetting off to Dubai, Watch Video

Actor Rakhi Sawant and her beau Adil Hussain Durrani were spotted by the paparazzi at Mumbai Airport on Monday. Rakhi looked gorgeous in a white and black corset dress paired with black boots and her boyfriend, who is a businessman, was seen in a casual white shirt and denim. While answering shutterbugs, Rakhi revealed that the couple was heading to Dubai. At the airport, Rakhi also talked about Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed and called her a “sweetheart friend.”

Watch:

In the comments section of the post, netizens wished Rakhi good luck for her new relationship. One of them commented: “Happy for Rakhi” with red heart icons.

A month back, her boyfriend and his sister Shelly gifted Rakhi a BMW worth 40 lakhs. She shared the video on her social media, where Rakhi is seen happy after receiving the gift.

Rakhi officially introduced her fans to her boyfriend at an award function, where she video called him. She later introduced him to the paparazzi and asked if the audience wants to see them together in the next season of Bigg Boss.

Recently, Rakhi trended big time after a video featuring her and Urfi Javed celebrating Urfi’s 3 million Instagram followers surfaced on the Internet. Rakhi was dressed in a black ruffle saree and Urfi is seen in a white cord-set.

Rakhi features in headlines every now and then ever since she made a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 15 where she introduced her estranged husband Ritesh. But there was some trouble in paradise and soon after the show ended, they both parted ways. Rakhi also clarified that her then-husband didn’t divorce his first wife so her marriage was invalid, hence, there was no need to file a divorce.

