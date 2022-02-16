Rakhi Sawant Breaks Down While Talking To Paps After Separation With Ritesh: 'It's My Fault'

Days after separation from her husband, Rakhi Sawant was spotted in Mumbai. Dressed in a black jacket, Rakhi was snapped by paps. However, the Bigg Boss 15 fame got emotional and broke down during her interaction with the paparazzi. Rakhi mentioned that even though she has separated from her husband Ritesh, she still loves him. Moreover, she got teary-eyed and said, ‘sorry guys, it’s my fault.’

Rakhi Sawant breaks down while talking to paps:

Rakhi Sawant had announced separation from her husband Ritesh on February 13. Back then, she shared a statement on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” the statement read.

The actor further wishes best in life for Ritesh and added, “I’m really sad and heartbroken that this had to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always!"

For the unversed, it was in the Bigg Boss 15 house that Rakhi introduced the world to her husband Ritesh. However, during his Bigg Boss stay, Ritesh’sfirst wife, Snigdha Priya made some shocking allegations and revealed that he was an abusive husband. Snigdha had also answered if Rakhi and Ritesh’s marriage can be a lie. “I still can’t believe how he managed to marry a celebrity like Rakhi. According to me, it’s a lie and so are his claims of being an NRI and owning a company. How can Ritesh pose as Rakhi Sawant’s husband on Bigg Boss 15? He is still married to me. This is against the law,” she had said while talking to TOI.

