Rakhi Sawant Breaks Into a Vijay Song, Fans Are Divided

Rakhi Sawant is one actress who keeps the paparazzi entertained. Whenever she is asked to pose for a picture or a comment, she never shies away. Recently, Rakhi was seen breaking into a dance and even singing a few lines of Tamil superstar Vijay’s song Appadi Podu. She quickly left the scene after performing a few dance steps.

Appadi Podu is a hit number from the movie Ghilli (which translates to risk-taker). Other than Vijay, the movie also starred Trisha and Prakash Raj.

Coming back to Rakhi, some of her fans found the video funny and entertaining. Though many others accused her of “overacting” and called her a “gimmick shop”. One user wrote, “O bhai Maro Maro mujy maro”.

It seems Rakhi is hooked to tamil music these days. Just a few days ago, she uploaded a video on Instagram where she can be seen dancing to the Tamil song Rowdy Baby. This number is from the movie Maari 2, starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi. Rakhi filmed the video while doing a workout in the gym. She was dressed in red.

After making a name for herself as an item girl, Rakhi forayed into acting with the film ‘Agnichakra’ 1997. She has done small roles in a number of hit films. Rakhi tried her luck in politics as well, but with no success.

Rakhi Sawant’s latest song Dream Mein Entry has become quite popular. It was released on Saregama’s official YouTube channel and managed to garner 15 million views and 5 lakh likes.

She was in news last month when she blurted out the name of the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 11, even when the show was yet to air.

