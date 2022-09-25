Rakhi Sawant Calls Herself 'Smriti Irani Part 2', Claims She Is Joining Politics - Watch

After participating in Bigg Boss and becoming the entertainment queen, Rakhi Sawant has something else on her mind now – entering into politics. Recently, a paparazzo account dropped a video of Rakhi on social media in which Rakhi can be seen announcing that she is all set to enter politics. In the hilarious video, she claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were supposed to announce her entry into politics but added that dream girl Hema Malini has now revealed it all. Rakhi went on to call herself ‘Smriti Irani Part 2’ and urged her fans to support her.

“I am very happy today. It was actually a secret that I am going to content elections in 2022. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji were supposed to announce this but it is my fortune that my dream girl, darling Hema Malini has now announced that I’ll contest elections now. Doesn’t matter who announced it. Whether it is Modi ji or Hema ji, it’s the same. I will be Smriti Irani part 2. I am so happy that I’ll contest the elections. Will you all support me? Thank You Hema Malini ji for saying such good words for me,” Rakhi said.

Rakhi Sawant’s words come hours after actress and BJP MP Hema Malini was asked about Kangana Ranaut’s rumoured political debut from Mathura. “You won’t get the politicians who want to run from Mathura elected. But you put it in everyone’s head that only film stars should contest elections, that Mathura only wants film stars. Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has also been ruling headlines for her relationship with Adil Khan. The two are often snapped together and drop sometimes love-filled, sometimes hilarious videos on social media. Recently, Rakhi and Adil also featured together in a music video titled ‘Tu mere dil me rehne ke layak nahi hai’.

