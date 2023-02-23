CHANGE LANGUAGE
Rakhi Sawant Claims Adil Khan's Family is Not Accepting Her Because She is Hindu, Says 'His Father...'
Rakhi Sawant Claims Adil Khan's Family is Not Accepting Her Because She is Hindu, Says 'His Father...'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: February 23, 2023, 13:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakhi Sawant and Adil announced their marriage in January this year. (Photos: Instagram)

In a recent media interaction, Rakhi Sawant claimed that her husband Adil Khan's family is not accepting her due to religious differences.

Rakhi Sawant and her husband Adil Durrani are making the headlines for several weeks now for their marriage. Rakhi announced her marriage to Adil suddenly but the announcement was quickly followed by her claiming that Adil left her. They reunited after a couple of days but later Rakhi claimed that Adil has an affair and someone is trying to come between them. Both of them levelled several allegations against each other. Now, in a recent media interaction, Rakhi claimed that Adil’s family is not accepting her due to religious differences.

Speaking to reporters outside a Mysuru court the actress said, “He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can’t accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with ‘talaq’."

Rakhi continued, “I don’t want to give him divorce. I am his wife. His father spoke very rudely to me. I don’t know anyone in Mysuru, but I want justice. I have accepted Islam. I have all the documents of my marriage. Where should I go now? What should I do?"

She further added that she met Adil in Mysuru one year ago and eight months back, they tied the knot. She claimed that she accepted Islam and did Nikah. “Our marriage was registered in Mumbai. He had promised me that we will have babies and do a lot of things together," she added. Rakhi next claimed that she sold her jewellery but Adil allegedly took everything from her. “He was having an affair with an Iranian girl in Mysuru for five years, who later accused him of rape. I got messages from the Iranian girl in which Adil claimed that he is just using me for money and promised her a house in Dubai. He also told her that I will be cheated by him," Rakhi added.

first published:February 23, 2023, 09:17 IST
last updated:February 23, 2023, 13:02 IST
