Rakhi Sawant Comes to Paparazzi's Rescue, Her Videos Earn More Views Than Gym, Airport Looks

With gyms, red carpet events, and award functions out of bounds for Bollywood stars amid the second wave of Covid-19, celebrity photographers in Mumbai are struggling to come up with newer ways to keep their followers happy. Viral Bhayani, a popular pap photographer, says that it’s a repeat of the 2020 situation, adding that the demand for the regular gym and airport pictures has gone down lately. “Just the stepping-out content itself isn’t very interesting for people. They want engaging content, conversations about current issues,” Viral told Hindustan Times.

“Our main work is movie promotions, red carpet events, which magazines and channels look forward to. That helps us, but there were hardly any film promotions, no big-ticket events like fashion weeks," another paparazzi Manav Manglani said.

However, Viral further says that it’s Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant whose videos are generating a lot of traction on his Instagram page as she talks about “everything under the sun", from the government to other current issues.

“She has become my number one content provider, financially and views-wise also. You might be the best actor, but if you shy away and get into your car, what attitude is that? People don’t like that now,” Viral added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Even after Bigg Boss 14, where she became one of the finalists, Rakhi Sawant continues to entertain her fans and followers. Rakhi is often spotted out and about in Mumbai by paparazzi and she entertains them with her usual antics. Post Bigg Boss, the actress got busy with her mother’s chemo treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Thereafter, Rakhi has done a few performances for special television shows and hosted an event in Goa as well.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here