Rakhi Sawant Says 'Confess Your Sins' to Prevent Coronavirus, Fans Find Her Funny

As the scare around coronavirus continues to increase, governments and authorities are taking all precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the pandemic. Celebrities too have taken to their social media accounts to sensitize people towards the disease and share mechanisms of how one can take some preventive measures.

Joining the bandwagon of celebrities is Rakhi Sawant, who has shared special video with her followers on Instagram posting her take on coronavirus. In the clip, she can be seen using an eye wear and hat filter. She captioned the post as, "Please please Suni lo meri baat."

In the video, the actress says that one can wash their hands and face to prevent the disease, but how does one cleanse one's soul of the sins?

The video clearly did not go down well with netizens as she has been receiving a lot of flak in the comments section. In another post on Instagram, she has shared a prayer, which is titled as 'Corona Virus Prayer'.

Meanwhile, there have been two causalities in India till now due to the deadly virus. The latest to lose life was a 68-year-old Delhi-based woman. As per a statement by Ministry of Health, a total of 83 cases of COVID-19 have been reported across India, out of which seven are from Delhi.

Till now, the pandemic that has infected 1,31,500 people in 116 countries and territories. More than 4,900 lives have been claimed by Coronavirus across the world.

