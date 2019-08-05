Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Aamir Khan's Daughter Poses for First Photoshoot

Rakhi Sawant, who had earlier posted pictures of herself wearing bridal bangles, henna on her hands and vermillion on her forehead, has finally admitted that she has recently tied the knot with a UK-based NRI business in a private ceremony.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira has shared photos from her first fashion shoot, posing in braided hair and bold makeup, joining the likes of Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan and other star kids in making her showbiz debut.

In a recent interview, Deepika Padukone has once again stressed upon her battle with depression. She also talked about Salman Khan's take on depression, when he had said that he "can't afford that luxury of being depressed or sad or emotional." Deepika said, "People confuse it with being a bit sad. A male star said recently that he didn't have the luxury to be depressed. As if depression is a choice!"

The Narendra Modi government on Monday announced the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special autonomous status to Jammu & Kashmir. Actresses Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Gul Panag, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher spoke up to show their support to the government's move.

On Monday, Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture from her photoshoot, which goes by the theme, 'Who are You?'. In the picture, the starkid can be seen flaunting her fit physique wearing a red crop top, which she paired with blue denim shorts.

When her pictures wearing a bridal dress went viral on social media, Rakhi Sawant was asked by many if she got married. To which the she had said that she was dressed so for a bridal photoshoot. But she has now admitted that she was too scared to admit that she has actually tied the knot with an NRI.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is enjoying the success of Kabir Singh, says he still feels like an outsider, and is trying to figure out how he fits in the new Bollywood group. The actor was recently spotted hanging out at Karan Johar's place with Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

