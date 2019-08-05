Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Reveals Husband's Name and Details

Rakhi Sawant has finally admitted that she has recently tied the knot with a UK-based NRI business in a private ceremony.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 5, 2019, 11:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Reveals Husband's Name and Details
Image: Instagram/Rakhi Sawant
Loading...

Rakhi Sawant, who had earlier posted pictures of herself wearing bridal bangles, henna on her hands and vermillion on her forehead, has finally admitted that she has recently tied the knot with a UK-based NRI business in a private ceremony.

When her pictures wearing bridal dress went viral on social media, Rakhi was asked by many if she got married to which the she said that she was dressed so for a bridal photoshoot. "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you),” a Spotboye report quoted Rakhi Sawant as saying.

Sharing details about her private wedding and NRI husband, Rakhi said, "His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled."

"I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband. He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla. He whatsapped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back."

Rakhi Sawant also thanked Jesus that her dream to marry Ritesh has been fulfilled, "After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi (My this dream is now fulfilled). God has been kind to me so far."

Talking more about her private wedding, Rakhi Sawant told Spotboye, "My mom, brother and everyone in the family are elated. They all were there at JW Marriott. We had a Hindu and a Christian wedding both in the hotel itself. Prior to that, we had got married in Court earlier in the day."

"Ritesh is a very private person and does not prefer talking to the media or being seen about much. He is a businessman and a wonderful, sorted man," Rakhi added.

Here are some of her pictures from her honeymoon that she posted on her Instagram for her fans.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning sweetheart fans

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

View this post on Instagram

Good morning sweetheart fans morning

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on

Rakhi added that her husband has promised her that when they have babies, they will have a baby photoshoot, "He will be ready to face the media by then,” The Indian Express report quoted her saying.

Rakhi Sawant told The Indian Express that she plans to have babies by 2020 and wants to have triplets like Farah Khan. “Working women don’t have too much time. My body clock is ticking as I am 33.”

Rakhi Sawant got married to UK-based NRI business Ritesh on July 28, 2019 at the Andheri JW Marriott.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram