Rakhi Sawant Confirms Marrying NRI, Reveals Husband's Name and Details

Rakhi Sawant, who had earlier posted pictures of herself wearing bridal bangles, henna on her hands and vermillion on her forehead, has finally admitted that she has recently tied the knot with a UK-based NRI business in a private ceremony.

When her pictures wearing bridal dress went viral on social media, Rakhi was asked by many if she got married to which the she said that she was dressed so for a bridal photoshoot. "Main dar gayi thi, haan maine shaadi kar li hai. I am confirming the news with you today. (I was scared but yes, I got married. I am confirming the news with you),” a Spotboye report quoted Rakhi Sawant as saying.

Sharing details about her private wedding and NRI husband, Rakhi said, "His name is Ritesh and he is in the UK. In fact, he has already left. My visa is underway and I will join him. Of course I shall continue to work whatever I get in India, so will shuttle for that. I always wanted to produce TV shows and I think my long-standing dream will now be fulfilled."

"I thank Jesus for giving me such a wonderful husband. He was my fan ever since he first saw my first interview with Prabhu Chawla. He whatsapped me. Messaging and then talking to him, we became friends with the passage of time. This happened about a year-and-half back."

Rakhi Sawant also thanked Jesus that her dream to marry Ritesh has been fulfilled, "After knowing him, I prayed very hard to Jesus that I must become his wife. Woh khawish toh poori ho gayi (My this dream is now fulfilled). God has been kind to me so far."

Talking more about her private wedding, Rakhi Sawant told Spotboye, "My mom, brother and everyone in the family are elated. They all were there at JW Marriott. We had a Hindu and a Christian wedding both in the hotel itself. Prior to that, we had got married in Court earlier in the day."

"Ritesh is a very private person and does not prefer talking to the media or being seen about much. He is a businessman and a wonderful, sorted man," Rakhi added.

Here are some of her pictures from her honeymoon that she posted on her Instagram for her fans.

Rakhi added that her husband has promised her that when they have babies, they will have a baby photoshoot, "He will be ready to face the media by then,” The Indian Express report quoted her saying.

Rakhi Sawant told The Indian Express that she plans to have babies by 2020 and wants to have triplets like Farah Khan. “Working women don’t have too much time. My body clock is ticking as I am 33.”

Rakhi Sawant got married to UK-based NRI business Ritesh on July 28, 2019 at the Andheri JW Marriott.

