Rakhi Sawant Deepfakes Herself Into Famous Characters, Says 'Hollywood, Here I Come'

Rakhi Sawant is one of those celebrities who never fails to amaze her followers by posting quirky and humorous videos on her social media handles. Now in a recent video, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant has announced that she would arrive in Hollywood. Taking to her official Instagram account, she shared an edited clip of her where she deep faked herself on some famous Hollywood characters.

She captioned the video as, “Hollywood - Here I come #nurserakhi #rakhisawant #actor #entertainment".

One fan took to the comment section to tell her she deserves Hollywood, while another praised her looks as a nurse. The actress had earlier shared another similar video of hers edited on Reface app and captioned it as, “Main Hollywood me agar kaam karungi to kaisa lagega #rakhisawant #biggboss14".

A couple of months back she reached the milestone of achieving one million followers on the photo-sharing app. On the work front, Rakhi has started working on her upcoming web series called Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn, which is directed by Marukh Mirza.

