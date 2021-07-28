Rakhi Sawant Defends Raj Kundra: Nobody Points a Gun at Your Head and Makes You Shoot Pornography

Business and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was recently arrested in charges of making and publishing pornographic content via different apps. Raj’s arrest has shaken Bollywood and many celebrities have voiced their opinions on the matter. While many have empathised with Shilpa and her kids, many have spoken about the importance of deeper investigation in the matter. One of the celebrities who have opined about the case is Rakhi Sawant, who has continuously defended the businessmen.

Rakhi, who was asked by the paparazzi about Raj, repeated told them that she thinks that Raj is being unfairly targeted because he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband and a business tycoon. In another outing, Rakhi said that Raj Kundra should not be judged for his profession and urged Shilpa to go back to judging her dance reality show.

now, in a recent interview, Rakhi questioned the witnesses who said they were coaxed by Raj and his associates to shoot the videos. Talking to ETimes, she said, “I am not against anyone. Nobody points a gun at your head and makes you shoot pornography. So, please don’t blame anyone. If you sell sex, people will buy sex, if you sell talent, people will buy talent. You don’t do such roles nobody will offer you. Nobody is lifting you and asking you to shoot. It’s a free country, people do different kinds of work. There are so many people in the world, who are doing so many things but why is only Raj Kundra being blamed? Because he is a celebrity’s (Shilpa Shetty) husband, a business tycoon?" Rakhi went on to say that she feels really sad about the situation and won’t comment on who is innocent or who is the culprit.

Meanwhile, Raj was presented before the magistrate court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. He was taken to Arthur Road Jail. meanwhile, he had filed a plea before the Bombay High Court saying that his arrest was ‘illegal.’ However, the Tuesday hearing was adjourned and no interim relief was given to Kundra. The final hearing of the plea is scheduled for Thursday, 29 July.

