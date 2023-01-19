Rakhi Sawant Detained for Allegedly Making 'Inappropriate Videos' of a Model

Actress Rakhi Sawant was detained by Amboli Police in Mumbai on Thursday. She was detained after a woman model filed a complaint against her alleging that the Bigg Boss fame made her ‘inappropriate videos and photos’ viral. Rakhi Sawant has now been brought to Amboli police station and further questioning is underway.

Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter and shared details about Rakhi Sawant’s arrest. “Amboli Police has arrested Rakhi Sawant in respect of FIR 883/2022. Yesterday, Rakhi Sawant’s ABA 1870/2022 was rejected by the Mumbai session court," she wrote.

BREAKING NEWS!!!AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)🇮🇳 (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

Soon after Rakhi was detained, Sherlyn also spoke to the paparazzi and accused the Bigg Boss fame of shielding those who allegedly sexually harassed her. Sherlyn further argued that instead of defending her ‘brothers’, Rakhi should have questioned their alleged misconduct. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last year, Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant also landed in a war of words after the former objected to Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16. Later, the two also filed FIRs against each other for using ‘objectionable’ language. Sherlyn accused Rakhi of supporting director Sajid Khan and making defamatory and objectionable statements. FIR was registered against Rakhi and her lawyer under Indian Penal Code sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation) and sections of Information Technology Act, a police official had said, according to the news agency PTI.

On the personal front, Rakhi Sawant recently announced her marriage with beau Adil Khan Durrani. While the court marriage pictures of the two surfaced online last week, Rakhi in an interview revealed that they had actually tied the knot in July last year. “Yes, I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai,” she told E-times.

Read all the Latest Movies News here