Rakhi Sawant Distress Calls Adil Khan, Asks 'Why Are You Refuting Our Marriage... My Mother Is In Hospital'

Rakhi Sawant made headlines earlier this week for her marriage with Adil Khan. Pictures from their intimate ceremony went viral. The Bigg Boss sensation confirmed the viral pictures and claimed that she married Adil last year after three months of dating him. However, Adil had initially denied it, calling their Nikah fake. After a lot of confusion, Adil clarified that the couple did get married but his family is yet to accept her as his wife.

Following his statements, Rakhi was seen making a distress call to him in front of a group of paparazzi and getting emotionally asked him why he refuted their marriage. “Adil mere shaadi se kyu inkaar kar raha?? (Why is Adil refusing to acknowledge our wedding?.)"

Not only that, she goes on to inquire that since the court has confirmed her marriage with Adil, his supposed husband can’t refuse to accept her as his wife. She can be heard saying, “My court has already confirmed our marriage. He can’t refuse, right? Because my mother is in the hospital. That’s the only thing that is gnawing at me from inside!" She was also seen breaking down while speaking with the media. Watch the video below:

In a new interview, ETimes quoted Adil as saying, “Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy.” Asked if his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, “Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time.”

Rakhi reportedly accepted Islam for the marriage. The Nikahnama revealed that she added Fatima to her name, becoming Rakhi Sawant Fatima. Sharing photos of her wedding on Instagram, Rakhi wrote, “Finally, I’m happy so excited, and got married my love is forever unconditional love for you Adil”.

Previously, Rakhi Sawant was married to Ritesh. She had announced her wedding to Ritesh in the Bigg Boss house. However, the couple parted ways shortly after the reality show ended. Rakhi Sawant confirmed her separation from Ritesh in February 2022. She also issued a statement in which she claimed that “a lot happened" between them after Bigg Boss.

