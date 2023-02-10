Rakhi Sawant Doesn't Want Adil Khan Durrani to Get Bail, Says 'Jo Unhone Mere Saath...'

Rakhi Sawant, whose estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested after an assault case filed by her, has said that she doesn’t want him to be out on bail. The actress, in her recent interaction with media on Friday, talked up about Adil’s alleged extramarital affair and said that she wants him to be “punished” for what he has done to her.

When asked about Adil’s first marriage, Rakhi Sawant said, “Char shaadiya kaise allowed hai. Aese koi bhi uth ke ajaega and char shaadiya allow kar dega? Khuda ne aesa kabhi nhi kaha ki ese hi aap chaar shaadi kar len. Jo pehle shaadi hui hai (referring to Adil), jitna mjhe pata chala hai, abhi main inquiry karungi ki hui hai ya nahi. But, hui hai. Aur mujhse shaadi hui hai. Sirf Muslim Law se nahi but court marriage bhi hui hai. Toh agar Muslim Law chaar shaadi manta hai, court nahi manta (How are four marriages even allowed? How can someone just allow four marriages? Even God has never said that you can get married as many times as you want. His first marriage, as far as I know, I will inquire about that more but I know he was married. And now, he got married to me, not just per Muslim Law but we had court marriage too. Even if Muslim Law allows polygamy, court does not).”

When asked if she wishes to continue her relationship with Adil, Rakhi Sawant said, “No comments.” She added, “Main chahti hu sirf use bail na ho bass (I want that he should not get bail).”A journalist inquired, “Agar aap relationship chahti hai toh unke saath toh rehna hi padega na. Unko jail mei rakh ke kya faayda hai (if you want a relationship then you will have to stay with him. What’s the point of putting him behind the bars)?” To this, Rakhi responded, “Jo unhone mere saath kia ki hai pehle unki saza milne do (let him first get punished for what he has done to me).”

Rakhi Sawant, who has accused Adil of assault and having an extramarital affair with his girlfriend Nivedita aka Tanu Chandel, also said that she will file an FIR against the duo for harassing her and physically assaulting her.“Extra marital affair biwi ke hote hue inhone kiya hai. Wo ladki ne audio mei kabul kiya hai ki ‘mera dil aa gaya hai aur tumhe 100% wo chhodega mere liye’. Dono ne milke mujhe harass kiya hai, maara bhi hai (he had an extra-marital affair in spite of having a wife. Even the woman has confessed in the audio that she has fallen in love with Adil and claimed that he will leave me for her. They have also harassed me and hit me),” said Rakhi.

Rakhi Sawant, in January this year, announced her wedding with Adil Khan. After pictures of her and Adil’s court marriage surfaced online, she revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year.

