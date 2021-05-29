Rakhi Sawant Dresses up as Deepika Padukone's Mastani in Search of Husband

Bollywood actress and dancer, Rakhi Sawant is known as the drama queen of the industry. She often keeps indulging in activities that draw people’s attention towards her and keeps them entertained. She was a fireball of laughter when she participated in Season 14 of a game-based reality show, Bigg Boss. She won many hearts with her comical character and one-liners. And now when she is outside, Rakhi can be seen continuing with her role-playing. A new video of hers is been doing the rounds of the internet in which she can be seen indulging in another tactic.

On Friday, Rakhi stepped out of her house in Mumbai, dressed up as Deepika Padukone’s character, Mastani, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film, Bajirao Mastani. She donned the costume from the song Deewani Mastani as she roamed inside her complex in hope of finding her Bajirao aka her husband Ritesh.

When photographers spotted the diva in this strange attire, she explained that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she hasn’t been able to meet her husband. When she signed a contract to participate in Season 10 of the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye, she was excited to think that she could finally meet her husband there. However, ever since she has heard that the show is not taking place due to the pandemic, Rakhi has been upset. She added about not being able to participate in Season 11 of a stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi due to her current situation.

In the viral clip, Rakhi can be seen singing the song Deewani Mastani and posing for the paparazzi. She also caught hold of a dabbawalla and started dancing around him as she thought he was her Bajirao. After some time, he requested to leave to deliver food.

