Rakhi Sawant Dresses up as 'Spider-Woman,' Demands to be Invited to Bigg Boss OTT

Actress and Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant never ceases to entertain fans. From her public appearances to her social media posts, Rakhi is truly the entertainment queen. Rakhi proved it again on Tuesday, as she was spotted going around the streets of Mumbai and entertaining fans wearing a Spider-Man costume. In the video clips shared by the paparazzi, Rakhi can be seen carrying accessorising the look with a Spider-Man suitcase as well as chunky gold chain.

In the video shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, Rakhi could be seen carrying the suitcase as well as a big speaker, where she played songs and danced with the fans. Apart from the suit, she also wore a red cape, which is usually worn by Superman.

In another video shared by Viral Bhayani, she can be seen requesting Bigg Boss to invite her to the ongoing season. She could be seen telling Bigg Boss that she is Spider-Woman and will destroy her opponents with spider webs.

In another video, Rakhi can be seen dancing on Bigg Boss theme song, which was sung by Salman Khan.

Rakhi’s entertaining antics caught fans attention. One fan commented, “Bass itana confidence chahiye life me abhi (I want that much confidence in life)," while another wrote, “I love u 2 much (sic)."

Not only this, Rakhi recently shared a video where she revealed that she was upset that she hasn’t been invited to Bigg Boss OTT yet. Rakhi said that Bigg Boss like her a lot and promised her she would always be a part of the show. She also questioned why SidNaaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill) were invited but not her.

Meanwhile, the current season of Bigg Boss OTT takes place on Voot. It is hosted by Karan Johar. The contestants on the show are Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Pratik Sehejpal, Akshara Singh, Milind Gabba, Neha Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Karan Nath, Nishant Bhatt and Moose Jattana. Actress Urfi Javed was the first evicted contestant of the show.

