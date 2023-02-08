Rakhi Sawant fainted and fell down outside Oshiwara Police Station, just a day after filing a police complaint against her husband Adil Khan Durrani. Rakhi has accused Adil of assaulting her and taking away her money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge.

In a video, shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Rakhi lost her consciousness while talking to media outside the police station. Adil Durrani has been arrested by Mumbai Police after Rakhi filed the FIR against him.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant’s brother Rakesh Sawant has accused Adil Durrani of attempting to murder the actress. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday when he made the big claim. He alleged Rakhi tried hard to save their marriage, but Adil tried to kill her.

“This is an attempt to murder and even today he threw a glass at her. He tried to kill her. He thinks he can take away Rakhi’s property after her," Rakhi’s brother claimed.

Rakesh shared that for the longest time, Rakhi did not talk about the trouble in her and Adil’s marriage. “When we were at the funeral (Rakhi Sawant’s mother’s), we did not know anything about it," he said.

Rakesh was also joined by Rakhi’s friend Wahid Khan who claimed that even though the 44-year-old actress was married to Adil for over eight months, they did not announce it because Khan did not want it. “It’s been eight months since Rakhi and Adil tied the knot. She hid their wedding. Why? Because Adil said so," he said. He further added that Adil thrashed Rakhi even when the latter announced their wedding.

