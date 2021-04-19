Rakhi Sawant Fights With Vegetable Vendor, Kangana Backs Kartik Aaryan Over Dostana 2 Row

A video of Rakhi Sawant fetching daily supplies has recently surfaced on the internet. The entertainment queen is seen interacting with the paparazzi and reprimanding the ones not wearing masks while collecting supplies. Rakhi asked the vendor to pack different sorts of vegetables. But what seemed more amusing was her entertaining banter with the vendor. When the shopkeeper asked her to pay Rs 1650 for the vegetables, she got really angry. Hearing the exorbitant prices, she left the place empty-handed. “They are looting people,” she said and left in her car.

Read more: Rakhi Sawant Stomps Off in Anger After Vegetable Seller in Mumbai Quotes Rs 1650 Bill

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh, in a series of tweets, said that she will “see those in court” who enjoy being “inhuman”. She also lashed out at some people for using “our real loss and grief to satiate their pecuniary gluttony.” Priyanka’s tweets came days after a trailer for Nyay The Justice released online. Touted to be based on Sushant’s death, the film features Shakti Kapoor and Aman Verma among many others. Zuber K Khan and Shreya Shukla play the lead roles in the film that is directed by Dilip Gulati.

Read more: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Blasts People Using SSR’s Name for Benefit, Calls It ‘Pure Evil’

Kartik Aaryan’s sacking from Dostana 2 was sure to refuel the insider-outsider debate that began with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. Actress Kangana Ranaut voiced those concerns more clearly in a series of tweets, reacting to Karan Johar’s banner Dharma Productions announcing that Dostana 2 will be recast.

Read more: Kangana Ranaut to Karan Johar Post Kartik Aaryan’s Dostana 2 Exit: Don’t Go After Him Like Sushant

VJ Anusha Dandekar and actor Karan Kundrra called it quits after being in a three-year-long relationship in December last year. It was not long ago that Anusha shared a long note on Instagram mentioning the news of her break-up with Karan. She stated that Karan “cheated and lied to" her and owed her an apology. But Karan never publicly addressed the reason behind their breakup. “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way," he recently said in an interview.

Read more: Karan Kundrra on Breakup With Anusha Dandekar: ‘She May Have Moved on, I Have Not’

Love is in the air for popular comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, as they recently announced their wedding. Sugandha shared a picture of the duo embracing each other. Their industry colleagues and friends including singer Neha Kakkar took to the comment section to congratulate them.

Read more: The Kapil Sharma Show Star Sugandha Mishra is Engaged to Sanket Bhosale

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here