Rakhi Sawant Flaunts Her Rs 40 Lakh New BMW X1 in New Video, Thanks Her Friends for the Gift

Bollywood entertainer Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to post her brand new BMW X1, estimated to be around 40 lakhs, which she received from Shelly Lather and Adhil Khan Durrani as a gift. The Big Boss finalist being an avid social media user could not help but gush over her new car as she received her keys from her friends. The gift could not come at a more coincidental timing for Rakhi when she had announced that she could not afford luxury car brands sometime back.

Sawant took the opportunity to post a reel on her Instagram handle where she cut a BMW themed cake on the hood of her brand new luxury vehicle. She seemed to be feeding the cake to her generous gifters, Shelly and Adhil. She captioned the reel with a note of gratitude and wrote, “Thank you so much my dear friend @shellylather raj bhai and @adil__khandurrani for giving me such a great surprise !! Thanks a ton means a lot to me !! God bless”.

Advertisement

As reported by DNA India, Rakhi Sawant had said she was not a “Salman Khan” to afford expensive cars when she was seen outside an automobile showroom. Fans congratulated her in the comment section and kept it alive with fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Sawant recently shared her thoughts on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding. Apparently, she was talking about the Bollywood couple while vibing to the song, “Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna”. In another video, she can be seen talking about wedding rituals. She can be heard saying that she will hide Ranbir Kapoor’s shoes and will ask for Rs 1 lakh in return. One of the social media users wrote, “Inka toh bohi hisaab maan naa maan me tera mehmaan.” Another one mentioned, “400 rupiya milega.. kachara seth ka kachara nahi karneka.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14.

On the professional front, Rakhi Sawant saw the release of the music video “Mere Warga”, starring Bharat Dhir and backed by Filmy Boys.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.