Rakhi Sawant Forgets Passport After Reaching Airport, Netizens Call Her ‘Overacting Ki Dukan’; See Post

Rakhi Sawant has been grabbing headlines for the past few days, after the actress reached police station to complaint against her husband Ritesh with her boyfriend Adil Durrani. The actress broke down in front of paps. Now, the actress, who was spotted at the airport leaving for someplace, remembered in front of paps that she has forgotten to bring her passport.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, we can see Rakhi Sawant hold her mouth as she remembers that she forgot to take her passport. Wearing a yellow salwar and palazzo with a dupatta of the same colour, she looks at boyfriend Adil and stares at him, as he says that the passport was kept at the table. She runs a bit, and says, “Sorry, I forgot my passport.” She keeps saying sorry, as Adil asks her to look into her bag. See the video here:

Netizens took to the comments section and called her a ‘drama queen’ and ‘overacting ki dukaan’. One person wrote, “such a drama queen.” Another wrote, “Wah inko nhi pata airport se khin jana hai to pasport zaroori hai ovver acting ki dukaan.” Another commented, “She is a drama queen but I like her drama.” Another comment read, “I know it is over acting. But she is always happy funny and makes us feel life is beautiful. Atleast i get a smile on my face.”

Earlier, Rakhi had filed a complaint against husband Ritesh. She had said, “He (Ritesh) has changed the Facebook and Instagram passwords of my account. I don’t know why he is doing this. He is writing all wrong things.”

In an interview, she claimed that Ritesh didn’t help her at all during her mother’s treatment and it was Salman Khan who lent financial support to her. She had said, “Let me also tell you that he got my mom admitted in the hospital but after that, he did not help me financially. Ritesh has lots of money but it was Salman Khan who helped me.”

