Rakhi Sawant Gets Teary Eyed, Argues With Her Beau Adil In Front of Paps; Watch

Rakhi Sawant is currently dating businessman Adil Khan. She is often spotted with him and never fails to express love for him. However, on Monday, the Bigg Boss 15 fame was snapped outside a gym in Mumbai when she was seen indulging in an argument with the love of her life.

In the video shared on social media by one of the paparazzo accounts, the two can be seen fighting over Rakhi’s former boyfriend husband Ritesh. “Ritesh also says hundreds of things. Do I listen to him? I don’t have to. I don’t talk nonsense,” Adil can be heard saying in the video. When Rakhi questions him for being in touch with her former husband, Adil counters by saying that even she talks to his former girlfriend. In the clip, Rakhi can also be seen getting emotional and teary-eyed.

For the unversed, Rakhi was previously married to Ritesh, whom she introduced in the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, they parted ways in February this year. Back then, Rakhi shared a statement on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” the statement read.

Just a few days back, Rakhi expressed disappointment with Adil when she told the paparazzi about what happened during her recent trip. She revealed how she went all the way to Delhi to meet the love of her life but he did not meet her. She also mentioned that they were supposed to come to Mumbai together but Adil did not show up. Following this, Adil flew to Mumbai only to surprise Rakhi.

