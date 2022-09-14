Rakhi Sawant Goes Down On Her Knees To Propose Beau Adil For Marriage, He Says 'No'; Watch Hilarious Video

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan’s love story is no secret. The two are often spotted by the paparazzi and do not hesitate to shower love or even argue in public. However, the Bigg Boss 15 fame has now finally proposed to her beau for marriage. Recently, the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani took to social media and dropped a video in which Rakhi can be seen going down on her knees to ask Adil if he will marry her.

In the clip, Rakhi can be seen kneeling down with a bunch of flowers in her hand when she said, “Adil, I love you. Will you marry me? Tell me, please.” However, Adil jokingly said ‘no’ following which Rakhi snatches away the bouquet of flowers from him. However, the two later hug each other and smile looking into each other’s eyes.

Several fans reacted to the video and called it hilarious. While one of the fans wrote, “Bilkul fake acting”, another social media user commented, “Rakhi is preparing to take Adil in Big boss 16 likes Ritesh. After Bigg Boss Adil also will do the same like Ritesh. Poor Rakhi.”

Meanwhile, during his recent conversation with the paparazzi, Adil revealed that he doesn’t let Rakhi wear revealing clothes and mentioned that he has to think about his family too. “Rakhi ko waise kapde pehenne ka mann tha to maine force nahi kiya hai usko. Main samjahaya usko. (Rakhi wanted to wear such clothes earlier and it’s not like I forced her not to wear such outfits. Rather, I explained it to her) And now she is liking to change herself,” he said. Following this, Rakhi also shared that she decided to change herself because she wants to be with Adil and do not want to hurt his feelings.

On the work front, Rakhi and Adil’s recently featured together in a music video titled ‘Tu mere dil me rehne ke layak nahi hai’.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here