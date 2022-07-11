Rakhi Sawant Helps Elderly Couple Find Auto Amid Rain, Netizens Praise Her Kind Gesture

Rakhi Sawant always makes the headlines for her entertaining nature or her hilarious videos with her boyfriend Adil. However, the actress is now receiving praise from netizens for her kind gesture. Videos shared by the paparazzi show the actress finding a rickshaw for an elderly couple amid rain in Mumbai. In the video, Rakhi can be seen dressed in a beige crop top which she paired with pink pants. She can be seen calling for an auto as the couple waits behind her. Once she finds an auto, they can be heard thanking her.

Sharing the video, Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani wrote, “Getting rickshaw during monsoon’s is a big issue. Sometimes cops help senior citizens or the service at the airport is superb to get a rickshaw. Also money change is a big problem and many don’t accept digital payments. #rakhisawant helps a elderly couple to find a ride.”

Watch:

As soon as the video was dropped, netizens took to the comment section to praise Rakhi for helping the couple. One user wrote, “Proud of her” while another wrote, “That’s so nice of her.”

Rakhi Sawant, who is currently in a relationship with businessman Adil Khan Durrani is often captured by the paparazzi at the airport or during their outing their romantic outings in the city. Recently, the shutterbugs captured the duo during their stroll in the city, and Rakhi couldn’t help but talk about her love for Adil, calling him ‘Papa.’

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, we see Rakhi dressed in an all-black ensemble as she held hands with her BF Adil. She is seen behaving like a kid as she requests Adil for something saying “only once.” She even requests by giving her BF a nickname and said, “Please Papa.” Rakhi then talks to the paparazzi saying, “Full Masti Papa ke saath.” (Full fun with my boyfriend)

The cameraperson asks Rakhi, “Rakhiji aap inse bohot pyaar karte ho na?” (Rakhi, you love him a lot no?” To which she says, “Yes, please ask Adil too if he loves me or not.”

Prior to this, she was said to be married to Ritesh Singh. The couple had also participated in Bigg Boss 15 before parting ways.

