Rakhi Sawant Kisses Alia Bhatt, Hugs Ranveer Singh As She Steals Limelight at ITA Awards; Watch

Rakhi Sawant stole the show at the Indian Television Academy Awards as she arrived in an ‘atrangi’ avatar for the ceremony. The actress-dancer even posed with Alia Bhatt on the red carpet and gave her a kiss. Rakhi recently praised Alia Bhatt for her power-packed performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. “She’s the best actress. Alia, you’re a rockstar. Your film will earn Rs 200 crore. Alia, you’re a solitaire diamond," Rakhi had said while talking to the paparazzi.

While Alia looked stunning in a silver saree, Rakhi dazzled in an all-black outfit which she teamed with a huge red rose on her head. After Alia, Rakhi met Ranveer Singh on the red carpet and gave a tight hug to him. The duo even grooved together in front of the shutterbugs, leaving everyone stunned.

Rakhi Sawant has been hogging the limelight ever since she announced her separation with estranged husband Ritesh. The actress-dancer, who participated in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15, made headlines when she informed her fans about her decision to part ways with Ritesh.

While Rakhi accused Ritesh of ending their marriage because of legal issues with his first wife, the latter threatened the actress to not come face-to-face with him on any reality show.

Rakhi parted ways with Ritesh, a day before Valentine’s Day 2022. She shared a statement on her official Instagram to announce the split. “Dear friends and well wishers just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately. I am really sad and heartbroken that this has to happen before Valentine’s Day but the decision has to be made," a part of her statement read.

