Rakhi Sawant has levelled fresh allegations against her husband Adil Khan Durrani. On Friday, Rakhi was interacting with the paparazzi in Mumbai when she claimed that Adil used her celebrity status to become a household name. The Bigg Boss fame also clarified that she is still Adil’s wife but urged paps not to interview the latter or else Rakhi willstop interacting with them.

“I am in love. I am still Adil’s wife. Can I not seek media or people’s help if something wrong is being done to me? I have been misused. I am a celebrity and he was a normal person. He hardly had a penny and today he has become a household name. Adil, it is not easy to become Shah Rukh, Salman or Aamir. Adil, you cannot use me to become a superstar. I don’t want you to interview him now. If you speak to him, boycott Rakhi Sawant," Rakhi said.

This comes a day after Rakhi Sawant urged paps not to interact with Adil and hinted at his extra-marital affair. She broke down in front of the shutterbugs and said, “I don’t want you to take any interviews of Adil or try to make him a big star. Usne industry main ana tha isliye mera istemaal kiya [He just wanted to enter the industry, which is why he used me]. He will not come to the gym and will be here to just give interviews, which I don’t want at all.” Rakhi also alleged that Adil has not stopped talking to another woman because she has some ‘dirty proofs’ about him.

Rakhi Sawant left everyone completely surprised in January this year when she announced her wedding with Adil Khan. While pictures of her and Adil’s court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame later revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year.

