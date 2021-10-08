Rakhi Sawant Looks Unrecognisable in Latest Transformation for Begum Badshah, See Photo

Rakhi Sawant informally referred to as Drama Queen, treated her fans recently with a special look of herself. On Tuesday, the actress-model, uploaded a photo of herself on her Instagram handle, leaving her followers completely stunned. Rakhi participated in the first season of Bigg Boss and became a popular sensation with her quirky antics.

In her latest post, she revealed her new transformation, posing as an elderly person. Surprising fans with a never-seen-before look, Rakhi simply stuns as an 80-year-old woman. The star is all set to be seen playing an interesting cameo in the television daily soap, Begum Badshah. In the post, Rakhi dropped a before and after look collage. The left side reveals Rakhi’s make-up artist prepping her face to get the desired look. The second half of the collage shows Rakhi’s complete transformation.

She flaunts a short hairstyle with grey locks, thick spectacles and wrinkles on her face. She also has a broad collar support band around her neck which further enhances her look and adds dimension to her character. While sharing the post, the 42-year-old wrote, “Thanks Rohit for giving me 80-year-old look In Sony Sab TV Show Begum Badshah.”

As soon as the post was shared online, many users of the photo-sharing platform reacted in the comments space. Fans are thrilled with Rakhi’s look that has garnered much-anticipation around her character. In addition to Rakhi, Ketan Singh will also be seen making a cameo in Begum Badshah.

Several celebrities and friends of Rakhi from the industry also praised the actress for the transformation. Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed by writing, "Wow," followed by clapping hands and red heart emojis. Choreographer Mudassar Khan also loved Rakhi’s latest look. Anu Ranjan said, "Very cool Rakhi,” and Vikas Gupta commented, “Killer.”

As per a report in The Times Of India, Rakhi said the Maha Sangam Saturday will see her and Ketan bring exciting twists and turns which will keep the viewers hooked. “I can assure you that the audience will love the amalgamation of thrill, excitement, and power-packed performances,” she was quoted by the portal as saying.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.