Rakhi Sawant has made fresh allegations against her husband Adil Khan Durrani, days after accusing him of domestic violence. The Bigg Boss fame claimed that Adil not only recorded her nude videos but also sold them.

“Adil has taken my nude videos and sold them to people. My case is on with the Cybercrime department for the same. He now wants to marry Tanu for the third time," Rakhi told E-times.

The actress claimed the same while interacting with the media on Thursday while she was visiting the court. “I have come to the court to share my side of the story. Adil shouldn’t get bail, I have gotten my medical done and even submitted all the proofs to the Oshiwara police station. I have come here to seek justice from the Judge. Adil has tortured me and cheated on me and I don’t want to get him bail. I have given my bank statements too, he took my OTP and stole my money, and he breached my trust," she added.

Later, revealing details about court proceedings, Rakhi’s lawyer shared that the matter has been postponed to Monday. “The accused’s lawyer wasn’t present in front of the court with the bail application so now the matter has been postponed to Monday. We are in support of Police custody and we will appeal for the same," the lawyer said.

Ever since Adil Khan Durrani’s arrest on February 7, Rakhi Sawant has levelled several allegations against him. Earlier, she accused her husband of being involved in several extramarital affairs. She also claimed that Adil threatened to kill her saying ‘truck se kuchalwa dunga’. “He said, ‘Mere against gayi toh pachaas hazaar dekar truck se kuchalwa dunga.’ (If you go against me then I’ll pay someone 50000 and get you run over by a truck),” the actress said. Rakhi even blamed Adil for her mother’s death.

