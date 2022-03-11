Rakhi Sawant Makes Fans Go ROFL With Hilarious Video Depicting 'Amir Garib Dancing'; Watch

Rakhi Sawant is called the entertainment queen for a reason. Whether it is in the Bigg Boss house or outside it, Rakhi has repeatedly proved that nobody can beat her when it comes to entertaining everyone. Once again, Rakhi Sawant is making fans go ROFL with her hilarious video.

On Thursday, Rakhi Sawant took to her official Instagram account and dropped a video in which she can be seen standing in a bus along with a few other people. She sported a white t-shirt and paired it with trousers of the same colour. In the video, Rakhi Sawant can be seen depicting how rich people dance in comparison to poor people.

Watch the video shared by Rakhi Sawant here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511)

The video is winning hearts and is making fans laugh out loud. Television actress Krystle D’Souza was quick to drop a number of laughing emojis in the comment section. One of the fans compared Rakhi to the comedian Kapil Sharma and wrote, “Kapil Sharma se badi entertainer toh aap ho (You are a bigger entertainer than Kapil Sharma)." Another social media user called her ‘entertainment queen’ and commented, “Amazing Rakhi I am biggest fan in big boss 15 and 14, and you are (an) entertainment Queen." Needless to say, Rakhi Sawant’s ‘full madness’ has surely impressed fans and is making them go crazy.

On the personal front, Rakhi Sawant announced separation from her husband Ritesh in February this year. Back then, she shared a statement on her Instagram account and mentioned that ‘a lot happened’ after Bigg Boss 15. “Dear fans and well-wishers Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separately,” the statement read.

