Rakhi Sawant Marries Boyfriend Adil Khan, First Pictures From Secret Ceremony Surface

Rakhi Sawant has married her boyfriend Adil Durrani. Although the couple is yet to share pictures from the ceremony, however, a few pictures along with the wedding certificate are doing the rounds on social media. The actress appeared to have opted for an intimate wedding ceremony.

In the pictures, Rakhi and Adil were seen sporting simple outfits. While Rakhi was seen wearing a pink floral sherwani, Adil was seen wearing a pair of denim pants and a black tee. They were seen wearing garlands and posing for the cameras.

Rakhi and Adil began dating last year, after Rakhi separated from Ritesh. The actress had introduced Ritesh as her husband on Bigg Boss 15. Rakhi and Adil are often spotted together in the city. They also starred in the music video of Tu Mere Dil Me Rahne Ke Layak Nahi.

Meanwhile, Rakhi also recently made headlines after she shared that her mother has been diagnosed with brain tumour. On Monday, Rakhi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which she was seen getting emotional as shared her mother’s health update. She mentioned that her mother is not well and is hospitalised. Rakhi also requested her fans to pray for her.

“I came out of the Bigg Boss house last night and I really need everyone’s blessings. Mom is not well. She is in the hospital. Please pray for her," she said. Rakhi broke down in tears as she further mentioned that her mother is diagnosed with a brain tumor. In the video, it was further revealed that her mother’s left side of body has been paralysed.

“Nobody informed me in the Bigg Boss house that she is not well. I did not know she had been hospitalised. My mom has been diagnosed with a brain tumour," Rakhi said.

In April 2021 too, Rakhi’s mother underwent a surgery for removal of tumor in her gallbladder which had turned cancerous. Back then, Rakhi had shared a video in which her mother also thanked Salman Khan for funding her treatment.

