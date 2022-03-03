Rakhi Sawant Mocks Cardi B And Kim Kardashian: 'Koi Naam Hai Ye Cardi B, Rakhi S Is the Best'

Rakhi Sawant has ample reason to be dubbed ‘controversy queen’. She often makes headlines for her bold, and rather obnoxious statements and her histrionics. Recently, she made news when she announced her separation from her husband Ritesh on social media. And now, she has made a splash again by taking a jab at Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. In a video shared on social media by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi is seen outside her gym with a friend, surrounded by shutterbugs. She then goes on to say that she is better than the likes of Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. She also mocked Cardi B’s name and said, “Cardi B bhi koi naam hai? Rakhi Sawant dekho kya naam hai (Is Cardi B even a name? Look at Rakhi Sawant..What a name).

She even made fun of Cardi B’s twerking skills, imitating the moves mockingly and said that she never had to resort to such antics to make a name for herself. However, her statements did not go down well with netizens, who trolled her mercilessly for comparing herself with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Cardi B. One netizen called her a ‘bandariya’ (monkey). Another user said that at least Cardi B ‘made her own songs’ while all Rakhi did was do ‘meaningless drama’ on the streets. A third user asked people to stop following Rakhi as she is becoming boring with each antic.

Just a few days back, Rakhi dazzled in a Kim Kardashian-inspired attire. Her clothing was labelled on the front as ‘Bollywood,’ and on the back as ‘Hollywood’ by herself. She wore a pink minidress and multicoloured boots. With a necklace and sunglasses, she completed her ensemble.

She told the reporters that she went out to get advance seats for Alia Bhatt’s newly released film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

