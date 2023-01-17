Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Love Jihad, Name Change to Fatima After Marrying Adil Khan

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan recently made their first public appearance after announcing their marriage. While interacting with the media, the couple spoke about their wedding and Rakhi’s new name. Talking to Instant Bollywood, the actress was asked about Love Jihad, since she recently converted to Islam after getting married. To which the actress shared, “First of all I don’t know what ‘Love Jihad’ is. I only know love. We don’t believe in caste. He accepted me, I accepted him. Humne ek dusre ko Qubool kiya hai. We don’t have religion between us. We married each other. He kept my name Fatima. And I completely surrender to the name and accept it. I’ve accepted Islam. Maine mere husband ko paane liye, jo kar sakti thi, ek pyaar paane ke liye, jo mai kar sakti thi, Woh sab kiya. ( I have done everything to get married to Aadil, because I love him ).

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan’s ‘Nikah Naama’ became viral, especially because it showed the former’s name as ‘Rakhi Sawant Fatima’. Taking to Instagram, the former Bigg Boss contestant made an official announcement about her new name. A text on the post shared by the actress reads, “Rakhi Sawant’s new name is Fatima.

Few day back, Rakhi claimed that Adil has called their wedding fake, post which the actress interacted with the paps and said it was Salman Khan who saved their marriage. Rakhi said, “Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done)."

She added, “Bhai ke hote huye yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? Bhai ka phone ayega tabhi toh ho sakta hai na kuch (With brother around do you think he can deny marriage of Salman’s sister? Something could have happened only after my brother’s call)."

When asked about Salman bhai, Adil added, “He is very nice, he is humble. He told me a few things. I told okay. Aesa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like that)." Rakhi added, “Mera bhai Salman ne mera ghar basa diya (My brother Salman helped me settle down)."

Meanwhile, Adil also shared a photo from his wedding with Rakhi on his Instagram handle and also revealed the reason for not accepting their relationship status in the caption. “So here’s an announcement finally. I never said I am not married to you Rakhi..Just had to handle few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)," he wrote.

Rakhi and Adil got married on May 29, 2022. They had a close-knit wedding and kept it under wraps.

