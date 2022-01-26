Rakhi Sawant Out of Bigg Boss 15, Gets Papped With Hubby Ritesh, Tells Him 'Make Abs Like Umar Riaz'

Rakhi Sawant has been evicted from Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress-dancer confirmed her elimination after she was spotted by paparazzi on Wednesday noon. Rakhi said that she got evicted from the show late last night.

In a viral video shared on social media, Rakhi can be seen speaking about her eviction. She says, “Main out ho gayi, kal raat ko (Last night I got eliminated)." When asked who she thinks is winning Bigg Boss 15, she said, “Mujhe kya pata kaun jeet raha hai. Mujhe nahi pata (I have no idea who is winning)." Later, she was also clicked with her husband Ritesh Singh.

The two happily posed for paparazzi. Rakhi jokingly asked Ritesh to start gymming as she wants him to have abs like her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz. “When will you start going to the gym? I want six-pack abs like Umar Riaz," Rakhi tells Ritesh.

Rakhi Sawant, who introduced her ‘husband’ Ritesh Singh on Bigg Boss 15, recently said that she was called a liar when she came on the previous season of the show and told everyone that she was married. On Monday’s episode, she said, “Mujhse nahi bardaasht hua. Mere pati bhi roye, unke mummy-daddy, meri maa bhi royi (I could not tolerate it. My husband, my in-laws and my mother cried. I broke down too).”

Ritesh then offered to fly down to India and host a small wedding reception. However, a few days after he landed, she was offered Bigg Boss 15, and she did not want to say no to it. “This is when I decided to announce my marriage on Bigg Boss 15. The show is also so popular and is watched across the globe, making it easier for me to tell the world.”

