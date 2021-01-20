Rakhi Sawant Pees Her Pants During Bigg Boss 14 Task

Rakhi Sawant was caught in an awkward situation in the Bigg Boss house after she peed her pants because co-contestant Arshi Khan blocked her access to the toilet during a task. Arshi did not let anyone use the toilet while Rakhi was unable to control nature’s call. Rakhi told her team leader Rubina Dilaik about the situation and requested her to not tell others as she feared that people would tease her.

Upon understanding what had happened, Rubina asked Rakhi to go inside the house and change her dress. This decision made Rubina’s team lose a few units in the task.

During the latest task, the house was divided into two teams, Red and Yellow. Team Red was led by Rubina and consisted of Rakhi, Abhinav Shukla, Vikas Gupta and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

Rahul Vaidya was the captain of Team Yellow. Other members of the team were Aly Goni, Arshi, Sonali Phogat and Nikki Tamboli.

Bigg Boss has ceased the ration items in the house and divided the garden area between the two teams. That is when Arshi said that they would not let members of team Red use the washroom as it was in the section of the Yellow team.

Rubina asked her team members to drink less water in order to avoid using the washroom. In a promo, which was shared yesterday by Colors TV, Rakhi can be seen shouting at Arshi saying that they cannot stop a nature's call.

So far in the show, Rakhi’s words and actions have created controversy. A couple of days ago, the dancer-actor told Sonali Phogat that her eggs are frozen and she will be asking Abhinav Shukla to become a donor after they leave the Bigg Boss house.

Adding that she does not want to break the marriage of Abhinav and Rubina, Rakhi said that she wants Abhinav to spend time with her on outdoor shoots and take her out on coffee dates.