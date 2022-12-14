CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16
Home » News » Movies » Rakhi Sawant Pens Romantic Note for Beau Adil on His Birthday, Says 'Can't Be Thankful Enough to God'
1-MIN READ

Rakhi Sawant Pens Romantic Note for Beau Adil on His Birthday, Says 'Can't Be Thankful Enough to God'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 18:36 IST

Mumbai, India

Rakhi Sawant's Adorable Birthday Wish For Beau Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant's Adorable Birthday Wish For Beau Adil Khan Durrani

It is safe to say that Rakhi Sawant dropped the most adorable picture on Instagram for her beau Adil, which she accompanied with a heartfelt note.

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is “thankful to God” for her beau Adil Khan Durrani. We often see the actress posting mushy pictures and videos with the love of her life, and today was no different. After all, it is Adil’s birthday. And Rakhi, who is currently seen in season four of Bigg Boss Marathi, had to make sure to mark the occasion with a bang. It is safe to say that she dropped the most adorable picture on Instagram an hour ago, which she accompanied with a heartfelt note.

In the picture, one can see the lovebirds donning coordinated outfits. Adil wore a white full-sleeve T-shirt while Rakhi wore the same color sweatshirt. Along with the picture, Rakhi wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life. Thanks for always being there for me throughout. Can't be enough thankful to god for giving you to me. Words are not enough to express my feelings for you. Have an amazing year ahead. Though I’m in bb right now here's my wish to you. My papudiii.”

Instagram users swamped the comment section to wish the Mysore-based businessman. While some users wished Adil, others mentioned how good the duo looks together. One user penned, “Happiest birthday Adil. You guys look terrific together.” Another user wrote, “Grateful for you. Nice. So sweet. Awesome. Fantastic. Very beautiful. Wonderful. I like this picture. Very cute.” A third user commented, “Aah pic aapki aaj tak ki sabse khubsurat beautiful pic hai mam Rakhi mam.”

Take a look:

RELATED NEWS

Four weeks ago, the lovebirds sent their fans into a frenzy by collaboratively sharing a hilarious video on Instagram. One can see the duo caressing and teasing one another in the video.

Take a look:

Due to the age difference between Rakhi and Adil, the couple has often been subjected to social media trolling. But they have never let it get in the middle of their relationship.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:December 14, 2022, 18:36 IST
last updated:December 14, 2022, 18:36 IST