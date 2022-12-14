Rakhi Sawant Pens Romantic Note for Beau Adil on His Birthday, Says 'Can't Be Thankful Enough to God'

Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant is “thankful to God” for her beau Adil Khan Durrani. We often see the actress posting mushy pictures and videos with the love of her life, and today was no different. After all, it is Adil’s birthday. And Rakhi, who is currently seen in season four of Bigg Boss Marathi, had to make sure to mark the occasion with a bang. It is safe to say that she dropped the most adorable picture on Instagram an hour ago, which she accompanied with a heartfelt note.

In the picture, one can see the lovebirds donning coordinated outfits. Adil wore a white full-sleeve T-shirt while Rakhi wore the same color sweatshirt. Along with the picture, Rakhi wrote, “Happy birthday to the love of my life. Thanks for always being there for me throughout. Can't be enough thankful to god for giving you to me. Words are not enough to express my feelings for you. Have an amazing year ahead. Though I’m in bb right now here's my wish to you. My papudiii.”

Instagram users swamped the comment section to wish the Mysore-based businessman. While some users wished Adil, others mentioned how good the duo looks together. One user penned, “Happiest birthday Adil. You guys look terrific together.” Another user wrote, “Grateful for you. Nice. So sweet. Awesome. Fantastic. Very beautiful. Wonderful. I like this picture. Very cute.” A third user commented, “Aah pic aapki aaj tak ki sabse khubsurat beautiful pic hai mam Rakhi mam.”

Four weeks ago, the lovebirds sent their fans into a frenzy by collaboratively sharing a hilarious video on Instagram. One can see the duo caressing and teasing one another in the video.

Due to the age difference between Rakhi and Adil, the couple has often been subjected to social media trolling. But they have never let it get in the middle of their relationship.

