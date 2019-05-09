Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rakhi Sawant Poses with Pakistani Flag, Says It's for a Film Titled 'Dhara 370'

Actress and controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has ruffled feathers once again on social media. This time, by posing with the Pakistan flag.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
Rakhi Sawant Poses with Pakistani Flag, Says It's for a Film Titled 'Dhara 370'
Image courtesy: Rakhi Sawant/ Instagram
Actress and controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has ruffled feathers once again on social media. This time, by posing with the Pakistan flag. On Wednesday, Rakhi shared a photograph of herself on Instagram.

In the picture, she is seen dressed in a feather skirt with thigh-high slit which she paired with a halter neck and low-cut blouse. Above that adorns a Pakistan flag. With the picture, came a disclaimer from Rakhi: "I love my India but it is my character in the film 'Dhara 370'."



But fans weren't too impressed.

Later, Rakhi posted two videos to make her stance clear. She said the film Dhara 370 is based on Kashmiri Pundits.

In another video, she said, "I would like to tell people that I am playing a Pakistani girl (in the film). People from Pakistan too have a heart... All of them are not bad. Some people, who ask children to commit jihad against their people and country... The ones who are against Allah. I respect people from Pakistan."

View this post on Instagram

Im jast plying my character in the film 🎥

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant (@rakhisawant2511) on



Rakhi is an avid social media user and she keeps grabbing headlines for her antics.

She rose to fame with her appearance on the first season of the controversial Indian reality television series Bigg Boss in 2006. She was also seen in films like Masti, Main Hoon Na, Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne, Dil Bole Hadippa! and Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain.

