Rakhi Sawant Proves to Be a Madhuri Dixit Fan, Does Her Own Version of ‘Ek Do Teen’ As She Meets Her; Watch

Madhuri Dixit will soon be seen playing the role of a Gujarati housewife in the upcoming film Maja Ma. As the film’s release date is inching closer, Madhuri is busy promoting her upcoming film alongside co-stars Gajraj Rao and others. During one of the promotional events, actress Rakhi Sawant surprised Madhuri Dixit as she arrived at the venue. The two interacted and even posed for the paparazzi at the event.

A short glimpse of the same was also shared by Viral Bhayani on social media. Rakhi was seen impressing Madhuri and even danced to the veteran’s famous song Ek Do Teen. Rakhi also called her a ‘lovely judge’ of the reality dance show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and expressed her love for her. Towards the end of the video, Rakhi went on to promote Madhuri’s upcoming film, Maja Ma. The Bigg Boss fame congratulated the team and insisted that everyone must watch the film. The caption of the video read, “Full Masti with #rakhisawant and the lovely #MadhuriDixit”. Take a look at the post below:

As soon as the video surfaced online, netizens went on to give mixed reactions to the video. Some of the users loved the video and called it total entertainment, while some found the Bigg Boss fame “quite embarrassing”. One of the users added a series of laughing emojis and wrote, “full on entertainment”. Another user also wrote, “Rakhi is pure real”. Apart from that, many users commented with laughing emojis.

Whether by enacting various scenes and going all out or spotting with boyfriend Adil Durrani, Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain fans with her uniqueness. She was recently questioned about her thoughts on Bigg Boss. Rakhi responded by saying that whenever she got angry in the house, Bigg Boss would always remind her of the rules. Watch the video.

Madhuri Dixit is all set to star in her upcoming film Maja Ma alongside Gajraj Rao, Barkha Singh, Ritwik Bhowmik, Srishti Shrivastava and Rajit Kapur in crucial roles. The film is being bankrolled by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra and is helmed by Anand Tiwari. The film, Maja Ma, will release on October 6, 2022, on Amazon Prime Videos.

